Phoebe Bridgers previews new song in 'Conversations With Friends' trailer









For being one of the most talked-about rock artists of the modern-day, Phoebe Bridgers hasn’t actually released new music for a while. She’s actually still plotting out the promotional tour behind 2020’s Punisher, which had to originally be held off thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bridgers is getting back to those shows now, and it probably doesn’t make all that much sense to fire up some new songs while still showing off her Punisher material.

Having said that, it’s not like she’s been off the radar with covers, boygenius reunions, appearances with new BFFs Taylor Swift and Lorde. In fact, the number of artists that she’s collaborated with during 2021 alone is pretty damn impressive, including The Killers, Conor Oberst, Luminous Kid, Charlie Hickey, Noah Gunderson, and Muna.

But if you’ve been patiently waiting for Bridgers to get back to her day job, i.e. making her own damn music, then there’s good news today: you can catch a glimpse of the brand new Phoebe Bridgers song right now…kind of. The new song is featured in the trailer of the upcoming Hulu series Conversations With Friends.

The track is called ‘Sidelines’ and, based on what we hear in the background of the trailer, it’s a piano ballad with some sweeping power not unlike Punisher‘s closing track ‘I Know the End’. It serves the preview of the show well, which seems a bit like Friends With Benefits but with way fewer jokes and way more drama. And way more Irish accents, which I’m here for.

Thow itself is a co-production between the BBC and Hulu and is set to premiere on the streaming service in May. Bridgers’ next release, unfortunately, doesn’t have a release date, but she is starting a tour tomorrow that will take her into the fall months of 2022.

Check out the trailer for Conversations With Friends, featuring Bridgers’ ‘Sidelines’, down below.