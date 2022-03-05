Listen to Phoebe Bridgers cover Billie Eilish’s ‘When The Party’s Over’









In a cool bit of upcoming Glastonbury crossover, American indie star Phoebe Bridgers has covered her fellow US phenom Billie Eilish on the first episode of her new radio show, ‘Saddest Factory Radio‘ on SiriusXM.

Bridgers took on ‘When the Party’s Over’ from 2019’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Eilish originally released the song as a single back in 2018. With just a piano and her voice, Bridgers conjures the same moody atmosphere of the original track.

It almost sounds as though Bridgers recorded the cover on the Voice Memos app: there is a strong amount of background ambience from what sounds like a phase pedal being left on somewhere. If you’re listening on headphones, most of the first half vocals are only in your left ear. Your earbuds aren’t broken, that’s just the way the mixing is.

When it comes to covers, Bridgers is no stranger to the form. Take your pick on which one you like best: there’s her version of Bo Burnham’s ‘That Funny Feeling’, her sparse piano take on Metallica’s ‘Nothing Else Matters’, the cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s ‘7 O’Clock News / Silent Night’ medley with Fiona Apple and The National’s Matt Berninger.

Bright Eyes’ ‘First Day of My Life’ has been used in seemingly every credit card commercial today, and Bridgers has a version of that track which she recorded for streaming service Deezer, paying tribute to her Better Oblivion Community Center bandmate Conor Oberst. There’s also the semi-serious take on Goo Goo Dolls’ ‘Iris’ with Maggie Rogers that Bridgers promised after Joe Biden was elected to the presidency back in 2020.

Check out the cover of ‘When the Party’s Over’ down below.