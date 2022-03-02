Phoebe Bridgers announces SiriusXM Radio show









Phoebe Bridgers is set to host a brand new radio show on SiriusXM. The show will be called ‘Saddest Factory Radio’ after the singer-songwriter’s label, Saddest Factory Records, which she launched last year.

‘Saddest Factory Radio’ will hear Bridgers in conversation with a number of top artists, including signees to her label MUNA, Sloppy Jane and Claud. She will also use the slot to share some of her favourite music with listeners and give her insight on hot topics in the music world.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Bridgers said: “My favourite way to consume music is incidentally — something playing in the grocery store, an opening band I’ve never heard, a college radio station while trying to find signal on a road trip.”

“I hope I can offer something like that to people who tune in.”

She continued: “In my personal life, I have always had a radio show. Punishing my friends on road trips with hours of dirges and ambient music, I can’t wait to do it professionally.” The show is set to premiere this week on March 3rd at 6pm ET (00:00 GMT) and 9pm ET (03:00 GMT) on SiriusXMU.

The subsequent episodes will follow on the first Thursday of every month, with encores continuing througout the weekend. Over the two years since the release of her second studio album, Punisher, Bridgers has kept herself busy launching her own label. She has also found time in the studio to work on and release her EP of reworks, Copycat Killer.

Last year, Bridgers also released a string of singles, including a cover of Tom Waits’ ‘Day After Tomorrow’, which was released last November, and her take on ‘Seize the Day’ for Paul McCartney’s McCartney III Reimagined album.

Listen to Phoebe Bridgers’ reimagined take on Paul McCartney’s ‘Seize the Day’ below.