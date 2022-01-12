MUNA to release new music in 2022









Californian electro-pop outfit MUNA have announced that they will release new music in 2022. On Monday, January 10th, the band made the revelation via their Twitter, writing: “The greatest band in the world MUNA will be releasing music yet again this year. they will be taking no further questions at this time. take care”.

MUNA, comprised of Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin and Naomi McPherson, made headlines when they released their most recent single ‘Silk Chiffon‘ alongside Phoebe Bridgers back in September. The song was described by McPherson as “a song for kids to have their first gay kiss to”. The message of the track is an inclusive ode to romance in all its guises, a pertinent theme.

Reviewing ‘Silk Chiffon’, Far Out‘s Tyler Golsen said: “Silk Chiffon’ is pure pop bliss. Complete with gigantic hooks and a backing track that sounds like it would be right at home on any summer playlist. Muna pair strummed acoustic guitars with huge choruses for maximum earworm effect”.

It’s been a busy year for MUNA. Back in May, the band signed to Bridgers’ label, Saddest Factory Records. Given that this was such a big career move, 2022 is shaping up to be their most significant yet. The band have released two albums to date, 2017’s About U and 2019’s Saves The World. Across their eight-year career, they’ve also released an assortment of glittering EPs.

MUNA are set to join Kacey Musgraves on the road for her North American tour in support of her most recent offering, Star-Crossed. The run is scheduled to kick off on January 19th at The Xcel Energy Centre in St. Paul, Minnesota.

If any of MUNA’s previous efforts are anything to go by, the new album is sure to be stellar. We can wait to be blessed with a fresh batch of anthemic electro-pop once again.

Watch the video for ‘Silk Chiffon’ below.

