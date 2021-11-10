Phoebe Bridgers teams up with MUNA for ‘Silk Chiffon’









Phoebe Bridgers has made a guest appearance alongside MUNA on The Late Late Show with James Corden performing a swanky version of the single ‘Silk Chiffon’.

With the set bedecked in old school, ballroom flourishes the team-up resulted in something very reminiscent of the classic Wheatus ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ video, or at least it did for those of us of a certain age.

Back in May, MUNA were signed to Bridgers’ very own Saddest Factory Records, and they launched this announcement with the single ‘Silk Chiffon’ in September.

The pairing previously came together on several occasions during Bridgers’ North American tour and clearly have a very friendly working relationship.

The song in question is described by MUNA’s Naomi McPherson as “a song for kids to have their first gay kiss to” as it doles out an inclusive celebration of romance in all of its guises.

Next year Muna will join up with Kacey Musgraves on her 2022 tour, and they’ll even be playing a show with Bleachers later this month. If those aren’t killer endorsements, I don’t know what is.

You can check out the performance in the video below.