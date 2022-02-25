Phoebe Bridgers recalls collaboration with Taylor Swift









Phoebe Bridgers has revealed the high she felt from talking to Taylor Swift. The two women collaborated together on ‘Nothing New’, a track that was heard on Swift’s re-recording of her 2012 album Red (Taylor’s Version). Bridgers says the collaboration stemmed from a text she initially thought was written by The National’s Aaron Dessner.

“I got this random text from Aaron Dessner that was really weirdly worded for him,” she said. “And I was like, ‘What the fuck is this?’ And as I was reading it, I [realised], ‘Oh, my God, it’s from Taylor Swift.’” Once she recognised who it was, Bridgers composed herself and hit the reply key. “We started texting about all kinds of stuff. It was just a total high. It felt like when you meet someone at a party and you’re in the corner all night being like, ‘Me too!’”.

Strangely, the two have yet to meet in person, as their interactions were done almost entirely online. The artists were conscious of Covid-19 restrictions, so they worked together over the internet. Bridgers is anxious to release her own solo work, but she hasn’t ruled out the possibility of re-forming Boygenius in the future. The band have said they will reunite if and when it feels right and, more importantly, fun to do so.

Swift declared Bridgers one of her favourite artists in the world during her appearance on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’. During her appearance on the chat show, the ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’ writer said she loves Bridgers’s voice, and will happily listen to any song the artist sings. Both artists seem open to the possibility of singing together again in the future when it suits them.

In other Bridgers related news, the singer reflected on the “guitar-smash” posturing that made headlines in 2021. Bridgers felt it was equally “pathetic” and “funny” at the same time. The Byrds vocalist David Crosby felt the move was “pathetic”, and made his feelings apparent on Twitter. She responded to Crosby’s comment with “little bitch”, feeling that there are more important and upsetting matters to get angry over.