David Crosby calls Joe Rogan and Spotify “not real impressive”









The Byrds vocalist David Crosby has taken to criticising Joe Rogan in recent times. He joined Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young bandmate Neil Young in asking his music be removed from Spotify, and more recently, has offered his opinion on the controversial podcast host in a revealing interview.

“Here’s how I feel about it. I think Joe Rogan is… eh, not real impressive. But I think he has a right to spew his garbage. He has a right to do it. I think Spotify has a right to put him up there,” Crosby said.

“I absolutely will fight for their right to do that. I have a right to not be associated with it. I told a friend this morning, ‘Listen man, if I was selling my records in a marketplace, I don’t want to be selling them next to some spoiled meat.'”

Crosby, who has written 1970s anthems ‘Almost Cut My Hair’ and ‘Deja Vu’, feels very strongly that his work shouldn’t sit in the same platform as Rogan’s. The vocalist has also said he was proud of Young for taking a stand against the controversial podcast host, particularly in light of his theories on the recent pandemic.

Crosby says he dislikes Rogan’s dim view of women, feeling that the host only sees them for their bodily properties. Crosby says that he bears almost nothing in common with the host Spotify is currently welcoming, claiming that the host’s use of the “n” word is discouraging.

The Crosby, Stills, Nash &Young songwriter said he dislikes all streaming services feeling that they don’t reward their artists their deserved payment. He claims that his values have not changed over the years, and he still believes in free speech and the freedom against censorship, but

can’t in good conscience keep his music on Spotify. Asked if he would put his music back if Rogan left Spotify, Crosby said he wouldn’t.

In other Crosby, Stills, Nash &Young related news, British songwriter Graham Nash asked Robert F.Kennedy Jr to stop using his music at anti-vax rallies. “I believe in science and facts,” Nash said, “and do not support such blatant disregard for either, nor for my rights as a musician.”