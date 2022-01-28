David Crosby voices his support of Neil Young amid Spotify row









David Crosby has come out in support of his Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young bandmate, Neil Young. Crosby even went as far as to say he was “proud” of Young for taking his stand against Spotify.

The Canadian songwriter made headlines on January 24th, when he demanded that his music be pulled from Spotify. Young did this as an act of protest against Spotify’s decision to support ‘The Joe Rogan Podcast’, a show that offers alternative information about Covid-19 vaccines.

“I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them,” the writer of ‘Ohio’ declared. “I want all my music off their platform. They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

Crosby isn’t the only musician who has voiced his support of Young. Crazy Horse guitarist Nils Lofgren has also asked Spotify to take his music down from the platform. Letters to Cleo Klay Hanley opined: “If record labels and fans found out in the ’90s that Tower Records was ripping off artists, using music profits to bankroll and elevate Rush Limbaugh, the shelves would have been empty. I hope more powerful artists follow Neil Young’s stance on toxic jock Joe Rogan.”

Sebastian Bach was another proponent, declaring, “Imagine calling yourself a rocker yet siding with some dude who has a podcast over Neil Young. You can stick to listening to your podcast and I will stick to listening to Neil Young.”

Speaking from life experience, Catherine Mayer, widow of Gang of Four’s Andy Gill, expressed her opinions in an open letter. “If my beloved husband, Andy Gill, hadn’t died at the start of the pandemic, he’d have strong and clear feelings about your decision to remove Neil Young’s music in favour of a podcast that has spread anti-vax misinformation. If vaccines had been available at the start of the pandemic, he’d be here to have that conversation with you. Instead, I must speak for him. And I have to tell you, as his widow, I feel sick about the business decision you’ve made.”

As per his request, Spotify has pulled his material off their platform.

Makes me proud of him https://t.co/GUsXg2gwZz — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) January 25, 2022