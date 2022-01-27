Neil Young willing to lose 60% of streaming income by leaving Spotify “in the name of the truth”









Earlier this week, folk legend Neil Young shared a statement on his website demanding that his record label removed his music from Spotify over fears about the exclusive Joe Rogan Experience podcast disseminating misinformation regarding Covid-19 and the vaccine.

In a statement titled ‘Spotify: In the Name of the Truth’ the musician explained that he always fully intended to leave over the matter and thanked his record label for their support given that he is set to lose 60% of his streaming income.

In a follow-up statement, Young wrote: “I am very happy with their support. I want to personally thank Merck [Mercuriadis, Hipgnosis founder] and Hipgnosis for standing with me. [This is] a costly move, but worth it for our integrity and beliefs.”

As of now, the only Neil Young tracks available on Spotify are those that have appeared on licensed soundtrack albums or samples of his work by other artists.

As of yet, Joe Rogan is yet to comment on the matter himself, however, Spotify released a brief message saying that they were sad to see Young go, but that they “hope to welcome him back soon”.

Young’s outrage stems from Joe Rogan, a comedian with no medical background, espousing potentially damaging, scientifically debunked theories on his podcast. Young identified that this could cost lives and was not happy with Spotify’s lack of interference on the matter given that the podcast is exclusively hosted on their streaming platform.

However, with Rogan signed up to a $100million multi-year deal, it remains to be seen whether anything can be done to resolve the matter.

Incredible—The goal post moving of Joe Rogan after getting fact checked live is incredible. ➡️ Fact— there is an 8x higher risk of myocarditis with #COVID19 infection than with the vaccine among young people. Please #vaccinate, don’t risk COVID. pic.twitter.com/tphuIM5Mbt — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) January 14, 2022