Neil Young wants to leave Spotify over Joe Rogan and "fake information about vaccines"









Neil Young is demanding that his management and record label remove his music from Spotify with immediate effect owing to misinformation regarding the Covid-19 vaccine on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast which is hosted by the streaming platform.

In an open letter posted on the folk musician’s official website, Young addressed his manager Frank Gironda and the Warner Bros. co-chairman and Chief Operating Officer Tom Corson. The message has seemingly since been taken down without further update and his music remains on Spotify.

The initial message read: “I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them.”

Adding: “Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule… I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform…They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

Young joins 270 doctors and scientists in making his voice heard after they also signed an open letter to Spotify citing: “With an estimated 11 million listeners per episode, JRE, which is hosted exclusively on Spotify, is the world’s largest podcast and has tremendous influence. Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform, though the company presently has no misinformation policy.”

Joe Rogan, a comedian with no medical background, has made several claims on his podcast regarding various issues he personally has with the vaccine. He has extolled these frequently despite them continually being debunked. The podcaster signed an exclusive $100million multi-year deal with Spotify back in late 2020.

As of yet, Spotify is yet to respond on the matter. It remains to be seen whether Young’s music will eventually be pulled over the matter.

Incredible—The goal post moving of Joe Rogan after getting fact checked live is incredible. ➡️ Fact— there is an 8x higher risk of myocarditis with #COVID19 infection than with the vaccine among young people. Please #vaccinate, don’t risk COVID. pic.twitter.com/tphuIM5Mbt — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) January 14, 2022