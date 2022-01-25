Graham Nash hits out at anti-vaxxers









Robert F. Kennedy Jr. used Graham Nash standard ‘Chicago’ in a promotional video for the anti-vax rally set for Washington, D.C. on Sunday, January 23rd. The British-born Nash, best known for his work with Stephen Stills and David Crosby, was decidedly unimpressed.

“I do not support his anti-vaccination position as the history of the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccines is well documented,” Nash exclaimed. “When I wrote ‘We Can Change the World’ I did not expect that an institution such as this one that claims that it fights for individuals’ freedoms would so readily and recklessly infringe upon and, by its association with its cause, mischaracterise the intellectual property rights of a songwriter for its own purposes.”

Furthering his view, Nash said, “I believe in science and facts, and do not support such blatant disregard for either, nor for my rights as a musician.” Nash printed his views on Instagram, and his manager informed Rolling Stone that “a cease-and-desist letter is in the works.”

Nephew to President John F.Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is renowned for making incendiary remarks about causes he disagrees with. At an anti-vaccination rally, Kennedy Jr. retorted: “Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland, you can hide in the attic like Anne Frank did…Today the mechanisms are being put in place that will make it so none of us can run, none of us can hide.” Responding to this remark, the official memorial of Auschwitz accused him of “moral and intellectual decay”.

Like Nash, Kennedy Jr. claims he bases his views on scientific research and fact. “My expertise is that I’ve been studying vaccines for 18 years,” he told Gawker. “I’ve written two major books, including a runaway bestseller on vaccines [Thimerosal: Let The Science Speak ; Vaccine Villains: What the American Public Should Know About the Industry ]. I’ve written hundreds and hundreds of articles about vaccines. I’ve litigated, in fact, on vaccines. So, I know a lot about vaccines and you know, my family is entitled to their opinions, but the opinions are not based upon a broad knowledge of the science that I have.”

Stream Graham Nash’s ‘Chicago (We Can Change the World)´ below.