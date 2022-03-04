Glastonbury Festival reveals first wave of confirmed acts









When the ticket resale dates were announced for Glastonbury 2022, only one headliner was confirmed for the lineup — Billie Eilish. The festival, which will take place on June 22nd-26th, is now set to feature not only headliner Billie Eilish, but also Sir Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Sam Fender, Olivia Rodrigo, Foals, and Wolf Alice.

Although some of these acts were rumoured to join the lineup as soon as ticket resale was announced, the official lineup wasn’t confirmed until Friday, March 4 2022.

For those who want to confirm their spot at the festival, ticket resale dates have been confirmed for March 24th and March 27th for coach packages and general admission tickets, respectively. In order to secure resale tickets, you must be registered with the festival online. However, the easiest way to get in is to have been one of the 2020 or 2021 ticket deposit holders from the previous two rollovers.

This star-studded festival lineup also includes debut appearances from Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, TLC, and Wet Leg.

The festival also features a legend slot, where Diana Ross will be performing on the Sunday afternoon of the festival. Following up on Sunday night, Kendrick Lamar will close the festival following his Super Bowl performance.

If you want to attend the festival, you can register for the ticket resale on their website, and view the current lineup here.

Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2022 line-up poster, which includes our final two Pyramid Stage headliners: @PaulMcCartney (Saturday) and @kendricklamar (Sunday). Many more acts and attractions still to be announced. pic.twitter.com/Tgo4HYMb6l — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 4, 2022