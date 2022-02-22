Glastonbury 2022 ticket resale dates confirmed for March









After cancellation for the 2020 festival, Glastonbury tickets have rolled over for the second year in a row. Due to the pandemic, Glastonbury was cancelled both in 2020 and 2021, leaving deposits already paid for two years ago’s festival rolled over for another year.

The festival, which will take place on June 22nd-26th, will feature Billie Eilish as a confirmed headliner and is rumoured to feature Sir Paul McCartney, Hiam, Diana Ross, and Little Simz in their yet-unconfirmed lineup. Other rumoured artists include the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Arctic Monkeys, and Manic Street Preachers.

Due to the deposit rollover, the festival is already sold out. Those who have paid for their general admission or coach package tickets have between 9 am March 1st and 11:59 on March 7th to pay for their tickets in full; otherwise, they revert back to the festival to be sold on the scheduled resale dates.

Currently, general festival tickets are going for £280 per person, plus a £5 booking fee. After the rollover from 2020, resale tickets may be tough to get your hands on with so many people holding deposits. However, we may also see a large drop in tickets from those who don’t pay the remainder of their balance.

The resale dates have been confirmed for March 24th for coach packages and March 27th for general admission tickets. In order to secure resale tickets, you must be registered with the festival online.

For those who have already put their deposits down but don’t wish to attend the festival, the deposit will be refunded to the card from which it was purchased. However, the full £50 will not be refunded, as a £25 administration fee is charged in order to hold the deposit. In the case of coach packages, an additional £10 is added to this fee.

Although it is possible to procure tickets later on through third-party sites, the £265 price tag will be hard to find without registering and purchasing festival tickets directly.