The film Pete Davidson calls "one of the best movies ever made"









Hogging the media limelight alongside his feuding fellow performer Ye, formally known as Kanye West, Pete Davidson has risen from relative obscurity to occupy pop-culture prevalence, recently sparking a relationship with the contemporary icon Kim Kardashian.

Rising to fame in the past decade thanks to several memorable performances on Saturday Night Live since 2014, Davidson starred in small screen shows Sober Companion, Friends of the People and Brooklyn Nine-Nine before moving on to the big screen of cinema. Making his major cinematic debut in Trainwreck alongside Amy Schumer and Bill Hader, Davidson later appeared in Netflix’s Set It Up and Big Time Adolescence before starring in The King of Staten Island by Judd Apatow.

In the blink of an eye, Davidson now dominates popular conversations in the media, largely thanks to his greatly publicised relationship with Kardashian, fueled by the frustrations of her former husband Kanye West, who continues to be outspoken about Davidson and his ex-wife. Having appeared in the film Bodies Bodies Bodies already in 2022, the comedian and actor also has the comedy Meet Cute as well as Good Mourning directed by Machine Gun Kelly in the pipeline for release this year.

It was back in 2018, however, when the comedian was still a plucky up and comer that he revealed one of his favourite films of all time to the audience of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Appearing with The Batman star Robert Pattinson, Davidson dominated the small panel of celebrities with his commanding personality, arriving on the show wearing a striking t-shirt with Pattinson and Benny Safdie’s character from the 2017 film Good Time.

Despite being on the show to promote his Netflix movie Set It Up, Davidson preferred to promote Pattinson’s movie instead, stating: “It’s one of the best movies ever made,” as the star of the film in question laughed beside him. “I’m here to promote Good Time. It’s the most insane, crazy movie I’ve ever seen. That’s why I’m here…Pattinson should’ve gotten an Oscar! I love this movie so much, Davidson excitedly announced, barely able to keep still in his chair.

Referring to Pattinson as “the greatest actor of his generation,” Davidson was full of praise for the Safdie Brothers’ breakout movie co-starring Benny Safdie, Taliah Webster, Barkhad Abdi and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Often telling stories about downtrodden New York characters, Good Time is no different, following two brothers who botch a robbery and are forced to face the consequences of their actions.

With plenty more movies to come from Pete Davidson in 2022 and his feud with Kanye West far from over, expect the comedian to be hogging the media limelight for a little longer.

