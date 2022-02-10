David Byrne stars as Amy Schumer’s doctor in new trailer for ‘Life & Beth’









Former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne is set to make an appearance as a doctor in Amy Schumer’s forthcoming drama-comedy Life & Beth and is featured in the brand new trailer.

The Hulu series is set to air on March 18th and stars Schumer as a woman going through a midlife crisis as she approaches 40.

In the initial trailer, Byrne can be seen briefly telling Schumer’s character that “sometimes, mental pain manifests in our body,” before operating an MRI scan.

The series also features Kevin Kane who plays her boyfriend with whom she is breaking up and Michael Cera of Arrested Development, who plays the part of a farmer with whom she begins a new romance.

The show also stars Yamaneika Saunders, Jon Glaser, Jonathan Groff and Michael Rapaport. It will be broadcast on Disney+ internationally, including in the UK.

The series will mark Schumer’s first appearance on screen since the highly acclaimed indie drama movie The Humans, which was released last September, and it will be her first TV role since Inside Amy Schumer, which concluded in 2016.

Byrne also recently announced plans for a new immersive theatre show in Denver which will involve a scientific experiment collaborating with the neuroscientist Mala Gaonkar.

Theater Of The Mind is set to debut in Denver on August 31st before wrapping up on December 18th.

A recent statement announced that the installation will “take audience members through an immersive journey of self-reflection, discovery, and imagination, inspired by and grounded in neuroscience.” It goes on to describe it as “a visceral theatre experience inspired by neuroscientist experiments.”

Watch the trailer for Amy Schumer’s Life & Beth below.