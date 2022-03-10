Kanye West praises 'The Batman': “Love the whole film”









Superhero fans across the world have been celebrating the recent release of The Batman, with Robert Pattinson impressing in the titular role as the caped crusader. Currently holding a 89% fan approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it seems as though superstar Kanye West is among those who are praising the film, recently taking to Instagram to voice his pleasure, despite deleting the post since.

“Saw Batman yesterday[.] The upside-down scene when the Penguin car flipped over was beautiful love the whole film Oh and when Zoe threw in the privilege bar,” Kanye excitedly posted before inexplicably removing the post.

Fans of the caped crusader have long disapproved of the character’s current depiction in cinema, with Ben Affleck’s version in Batman vs Superman and Justice League doing little to rouse audience excitement.

Ten years after the release of The Dark Knight Rises by Christopher Nolan, the new Batman vision from Matt Reeves features the likes of Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, John Turturro, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis and Zoë Kravitz, with the director and Warner Bros hoping to recapture the glory of Nolan’s trilogy.

With both Pattinson and director Reeves eager for a sequel to The Batman, it is currently unclear how DC will fit the new film in with the seemingly unconnected worlds of the Justice League and Joker.

Speaking to Fandango about the potential for a sequel, Pattinson told the publication, “I’m down to do it as many times as people want to see it, really. Like I mean I’ve got to get this one out first. I talked to Matt about the idea of doing a trilogy, and that would be wonderful”.