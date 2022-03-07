James Gunn comes out in support of Pete Davidson









You can always expect James Gunn, the director of Guardians of the Galaxy and Super, to take a pretty liberal stance when it comes to creative censorship, with the filmmaker having been shrouded in controversy before for his somewhat distasteful comedy.

For Gunn, however, it seems as though Kanye West may have pushed those boundaries a little too far, with the filmmaker having to come out in defence of Pete Davidson after the singer depicted a Claymation figure of the comedian being buried alive in his new music video.

Taking to Twitter, James Gunn wrote: “For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender, and funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect”.

There’s no surprise that Gunn is coming to Davidson’s aid, with the actor and comedian having appeared in The Suicide Squad, where he played a small role as mercenary Richard ‘Dick’ Hertz. The film also starred John Cena, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, Daniela Melchior and Sylvester Stallone.

The music video in question comes from the track ‘Eazy’, where West makes a direct comment to Davidson, mocking him by rapping, “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass”.

Creating a Claymation figurine that greatly resembles Davidson, the video shows the comedian being buried beneath the ground whilst his head remains exposed. Following this, a rose bush begins to grow from Davidson’s head and Kanye takes to it with a pair of gardening shears.

