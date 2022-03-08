Paul Weller to perform at Madness' Royal Albert Hall concert









Former The Jam guitarist Paul Weller has been announced as the forthcoming guest at Madness’ show at the Royal Albert Hall this month. Weller will join the ska-tinted band on March 24th, making it one of a collection of high-profile gigs in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust this month.

Don Broco, Yungblud, Liam Gallagher, The Who and Ed Sheeran will also appear at the Royal Albert Hall during those gigs. Furthermore, the hall will also host a night of comedy, as Joel Dommett, Rob Beckett, Rosie Jones, Romesh Ranganathan and more will perform there.

Weller uploaded a photo onto his social media confirming his appearance at the forthcoming Madness show. Madness is set to throw an “all-day party” in London in an effort to coincide with the Queen’s Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend in June. In an effort to promote the event, Madness uploaded a video on Instagram, featuring Suggs being knighted in front of a convoy of Game of Thrones references. Madness is perhaps best known for their 1980s single ‘Our House’, melding cockney slang with ska rhythms and jaunty hooks.

In other Weller related news, the veteran songwriter mentored the up and coming Sam Fender. “Paul Weller is a fan and he’s like a mentor,” Fender explained to Kyle Meredith in a recent interview. “He’s looked after us. While I was recording this record, I kept sending him the tracks to get the seal of approval. And ‘Last To Make It Home’ is Paul Weller’s favourite song.”

Fender praised the former frontman for The Jam, feeling that his guidance and support helped to make the album the success it is. Weller is set to perform for the first since the Covid pandemic. Weller has announced a London outdoor show for 2022, taking place at the Royal Hospital in Chelsea.

Weller won the BRIT Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music in 2006 and received the NME Award for Godlike Genius in 2010. Weller’s most recent endeavour was Fat Pop (Volume 1), which was released on May 14th, 2021. The songwriter may release another album in the near future, after finishing with his touring dates.