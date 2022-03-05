Liam Gallagher responds to Dave Grohl's comments: "He's correct"









Former Oasis singer and newly minted Swifty Liam Gallagher is a man of the people. If you ask him a question on his hilarious and surprisingly candid Twitter account, there is a halfway decent chance that you will get an answer. Not just an answer, but an answer from a man who has been serving up notable quips and quotables for three decades straight.

So when Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl praised Gallagher in a recent NME interview, it only makes sense that the ‘Everything’s Electric’ singer would respond with his trademark candour and humility. Grohl guested on ‘Everything’s Electric’, which was produced by Foo Fighters collaborator Greg Kurstin.

“Unfortunately we didn’t do it in person but I love being in the same room as Liam,” Grohl said. “It’s like putting a fucking quarter in a juke box and just turning it up with that guy. It’s fucking great. Obviously, he’s an amazing singer and he’s a fucking rock star. He is one of the few last remaining rock stars.”

To which, when prompted by a fan to respond, Gallagher replied on his Twitter account with: “He’s correct the rest of them are useless.” To the surprise of no one, Gallagher is forever without humbleness, but at least this time he’s letting the other rock stars brag on his behalf. All he has to do is sit back play it cool, just like when he was obsessed with calling Noel a potato.

To be fair, Liam has no reason to be anything but brash: the man literally once beat Freddie Mercury in a fan vote for Best Frontman of All Time. After that, there’s no room for modesty. Not that either of the Gallaghers ever had any to begin with, but still.

Check out ‘Everything’s Electric’ down below.