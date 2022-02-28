Dave Grohl praises Liam Gallagher as one of "the last" rock stars









Foo Fighters frontman, Dave Grohl, has discussed his recent collaboration with ex-Oasis man Liam Gallagher. Showering heaps of praise on the Burnage native, Grohl labelled Gallagher “one of the last remaining rock stars.”

During the outset of this month, Gallagher released the new single ‘Everything’s Electric’, the first piece from his upcoming solo album C’mon You Know, which is due for release on May 27th. The new body of work is Liam Gallagher’s third as a solo artist and the follow-up to 2019’s critically acclaimed Why Me? Why Not.

‘Everything’s Electric’ was co-written by Grohl, who plays the drums on the track, alongside celebrated producer Greg Kurstin.

Now, in a new interview with NME, Grohl, who is currently doing the rounds promoting Foo Fighters’ new horror flick, Studio 666, praised Gallagher and revealed how the track originated.

“Unfortunately we didn’t do it in person but I love being in the same room as Liam,” he explained. “It’s like putting a fucking quarter in a jukebox and just turning it up with that guy. It’s fucking great. Obviously, he’s an amazing singer, and he’s a fucking rock star. He is one of the few last remaining rock stars.”

He continued: “He was making a song (‘Everything’s Electric’) with the producer Greg Kurstin and they needed a beat which I think was described as something ‘Sabotage’-esque (Beastie Boys) and so I fucking served it up. I served up the beats. And the fucking single turned out great. I love that song I honestly do. I was dancing to it the other night.”

Gallagher and Grohl first met years ago when Foo Fighters and Oasis toured together. For the past few years, as Liam Gallagher’s solo work has continued to achieve success, speculation of a Grohl-Gallagher collaboration has abounded.

Now, at long last, fans have got what they always wanted.

Listen to ‘Everything’s Electric’ below.