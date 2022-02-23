Liam Gallagher explains the film company shared with brother Noel









Liam Gallagher, the English singer-songwriter best known for fronting the band Oasis, has his hands in plenty of projects — including setting up film company Kosmic Kyte alongside his brother Noel, another founding member and guitarist of Oasis, last year.

Despite the bridge of this working relationship, which just began in 2021, it seems that the brothers still aren’t on good terms — an unsurprising fact, given their torrid history. In fact, even the documentary they produced through the company just last year involved no direct contact between the brothers at all.

In his conversation with NME, Liam claimed that his involvement in the company is to stop Noel from doing “something ridiculous”.

This tracks alongside his public dissatisfaction with Noel’s creative choices. When speaking of last year’s documentary, Liam said: “I can’t remember the name, but he wanted to call the film something fucking ridiculous. I just went, ‘Fuck that – it should be just called Oasis Knebworth 1996‘. Simple. He was calling it, ‘Ooh, The One With The Fucking Golden Ticket, Operation Fucking Gold“.

The documentary in question, Oasis Knebworth 1996, which chronicles the band’s iconic shows in the summer of 1996, appears to be the chief project of Kosmic Kyte at present.

Even throughout the period that the documentary chronicles, the brothers were at odds, culminating in Liam pulling out of their infamous MTV Unplugged session in August of that same year. The history of their feud is long and winding, hence why the tension of working together once again is to be expected. Other notable events in their history include Noel allegedly hitting Liam over the head with a cricket bat, Liam changing song lyrics without permission, and a lot of public insult hurling.

Unlike many other music industry rivalries, the Gallaghers have continued to work together throughout their feud, although their direct relationship has been nil in recent years. Regardless, it will be interesting to see what these brothers churn out next, “ridiculous” or not.