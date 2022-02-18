Liam Gallagher defends Taylor Swift amid Damon Albarn row









What a strange future we live in where two of the biggest Britpop frontmen are debating about modern pop and, in a turn of events, it is Liam Gallagher who comes off sounding like the sensible one.

Damon Albarn has been facing all kinds of heat for making a statement during an interview with The L.A. Times in which he said that global pop star Taylor Swift “doesn’t write her own songs”. Albarn criticised Swift for using co-writers, something Albarn has done on his recent tracks with Gorillaz.

Swift responded with a tweet that stated: “Damon Albarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”

Albarn apologised for his remarks, but the singer also tried to use the interviewer as a scapegoat for reducing his comments to “clickbait”. It’s been a rough look for Albarn, and now he’s getting no help from his former enemy in Gallagher.

When asked by NME about Albarn’s claim that co-writing isn’t the same as solo writing, Gallagher responded with: “Says who? All them fucking gorilla albums are co-writes aren’t they? I get it – Noel bangs on about it as well: ‘I’m more important than you because I write my fucking songs’.”

“Well, he [Albarn] won’t be saying that again in a hurry, though, will he?” Gallagher continued. “Did he not get ran out of fucking town by the Swifters? I think [Taylor’s] fucking cool, man. She does write her songs and I’m sure she’s co-wrote with people.”

The Blur-Oasis conflict has cooled considerably in recent years, especially once Noel Gallagher guested on the Gorillaz track ‘We Got the Power’ from 2017’s Humanz. That’s a long way away from wishing Albarn would “catch aids and die”, but evidently Liam isn’t shy about giving his opinion when he thinks Albarn is in the wrong. Never go toe-to-toe with Liam Gallagher in a quote competition – you will lose, and look even sillier than Albarn looks right now.