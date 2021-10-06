Watch the unveiling of the new 'Game of Thrones' prequel series









After the catastrophic failure of the final season of Game of Thrones, which permanently damaged the public perception of the show, George R. R. Martin must be anxious to revitalise the legacy of his own creations. That’s exactly why a new prequel series to Game of Thrones called House of the Dragon is being made under the supervision of Martin and screenwriter Ryan J. Condal.

In an interview, Condal elaborated: “Without saying anything, because they have a device inside my head that they can just detonate remotely and replace me with someone else. If I say anything, I think any writer, any time you approach a project. You ask, ‘Why are we telling this story?’ And that’s usually a theme question. So the original series has certain themes, and I think Miguel (Sapochnik) and I found together this thematic that runs very much through the Targaryen dynasty that we are very excited about.

“That to me, gives you the sort of all the familiarity of the original series that people love so much while having a very different thing to say about the show,” Condal continued. “We’re really trying to approach this show, and honour all of the things that were great about the original, while not just doing a cover of the song you’ve heard before. It’s trying to be original without completely trying to break the box.”

Set 200 years prior to the narrative arcs of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon will revolve around the politics of House Targaryen. It will chronicle the sociopolitical events which resulted in the Targaryen Civil War and marked the end of House Targaryen. House of the Dragon’s material seems to be interesting enough for fans of the show to revisit Martin’s universe.

Condal said: “I will say I’m coming at this as a fan who deeply, deeply cares about this, and I am doing my best currently and will do my best to service the world, the material that George and [Game of Thrones show-runners] David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] created are all coming before me. Miguel and I are really trying to carry on the legacy of the show.”

House of the Dragon is scheduled for a 2022 release, with the first season containing a total of 10 episodes.

Watch the brand new trailer for the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon below.

Comments