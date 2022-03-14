Noel Gallagher says rock music is too middle class to find another Oasis









Noel Gallagher has claimed that rock music is now too jammed up with the middle class for there to be another Oasis.

Gallagher and brother Liam grew up in a working-class household in Burning, Manchester, and believes that “working-class kids” like them would now struggle to make it on the rock scene.

In a recent chat with the Daily Mirror, Noel said: “Where are the 14-year-olds in bands now? Working-class kids can’t afford to do it now, because guitars are expensive, there’s no rehearsal rooms. They’ve all been turned into wine bars and flats.”

He continued: “There’s lots of singer-songwriters, loads of middle-class bands… wearing guitars as opposed to playing them. But four or five guys from a council estate can’t afford guitars”.

In other Gallagher related news, Noel recently added a date in Margate to his forthcoming UK tour. The former Oasis man will play a series of outdoor gigs under his High Flying Birds outfit including shows at the Eden Project in Cornwall and as part of the Bristol Sounds gig series in the summer.

The month-long run of dates begins on June 4th with a headline set at the new In It Together festival in Wales, which will also feature Two Door Cinema Club, The Magic Gang, The Vaccines, Editors and more.

This is followed by a date at St Anne’s Park in Dublin the next day (June 5th) before the new date at Margate Dreamland on June 8th.

Other shows on the run include a London gig on Hampstead Heath as part of the Heritage Live series on June 19th and a huge outdoor show at The Piece Hall in Halifax two days later.

See Noel Gallagher’s full list of summer 2022 tour dates below,

June 2022

4 – Margam, Wales, In It Together Festival

9 – Newcastle, Rock ‘N’ Roll Circus

11 – Dundee, Summer Sessions

12 – Staffordshire, Cannock Chase Forest

15 – Cornwall, Eden Project

16 – Cheshire, Delamere Forest

18 – Colwyn Bay, Stadiwm Eirias

19 – London, Hampstead Heath Kenwood

21 – Halifax, The Piece Hall

22 – Bristol, Bristol Sounds