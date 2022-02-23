The Vaccines announce new track ‘Thunder Fever’









The Vaccines have announced their brand new track entitled ‘Thunder Fever’, which has arrived today, February 23rd.

The single marks the group’s first new material of 2022, following on from last year’s fifth studio album, Back In Love City. The new material was announced in a tweet yesterday from the group’s official Twitter page along with a 16-second snippet of the track.

During the pandemic, the appropriately named band kept themselves busy working on their 2021 album Back In Love City, which they are supporting on tour resuming this year with a show in Aylesbury on April 13th. The tour is an exciting return to live performance for the group since the run of lockdowns.

“Playing live is the lifeblood of this band,” Vaccines frontman Justin Young said in a statement last autumn. “It’s where our music comes to life and where we get to connect with all the people that make what we do possible”.

Adding: “Not being able to do that over the last 18 months has been nothing short of awful and we can’t wait to see everyone again and do what we love doing more than anything else in the world”.

In an interview last year, Young recalled the band’s experience recording last year’s album in a Texas studio that was near Donald Trump’s famous border wall between the US and Mexico.

“Trump’s wall ran through the property [of the studio] so it was really quite an extreme place to go, having started making the album in west London,” the frontman said. “The nearest town to the studio is where all of the internment camps are, where the kids are separated from their parents and stuff. You were very aware of that when you were there”.

Listen to The Vaccines’ new track ‘Thunder Fever’ on their social media announcement below.

veryyy excited to announce we’ve got a brand new song THUNDER FEVER dropping tomorrow. hold on tight 🥵 pre-save it here: https://t.co/jYXgAkzwJl pic.twitter.com/SyOYZvCU5M — The Vaccines (@thevaccines) February 22, 2022