How Liam Gallagher nearly persuaded Paul McCartney to play on an Oasis track









Liam Gallagher has never tried to keep his love of The Beatles a secret and even named one of his children ‘Lennon’ in homage to his hero. On one occasion, he even nearly managed to persuade Paul McCartney to appear on an Oasis track, but sadly his wish didn’t quite come to fruition.

The meeting came towards the end of the Oasis’ time together, a time when they worked on their penultimate album, Don’t Believe The Truth, at the world-famous Capitol Studios in Los Angeles. Coincidentally, McCartney was also working in the exact holy Hollywood location and popped by to pay the Gallagher’s a visit.

Remarkably, this was the first time that he’d ever met the former Beatle, which is somewhat of a surprise considering Oasis had already been Britain’s most successful band for a decade by this point. However, they did have something of a public feud when Macca said the Mancunians were “derivative and they think too much of themselves. They mean nothing to me”.

McCartney has since backtracked from the comments he made and told GQ in 2016: “Oasis were young, fresh and writing good tunes. I thought the biggest mistake they made was when they said ‘We’re going to be bigger than The Beatles’. I thought ‘So many people have said that, and it’s the kiss of death.'”

When Gallagher appeared on BBC 6 Music, he spoke about that time in Los Angeles when he finally met his hero and revealed that we came within inches of a collaboration.

“Zac (Ringo Starr’s son) was playing with us, so he’s come in to see Zac, and we had a photograph with him,” he recalled. “Then we were doing some kind of bass, I think it was on one of my songs called ‘Boy With The Blues’, and he was going, ‘Ah the bass, it’s not too great’,” he says while making a scarily accurate impression of Macca”.

Gallagher added: “I was like you’re next door, why don’t you go there and put your bass on it, and he was like, ‘Nah’, he wriggled out of it, you know what I mean?”.

Unfortunately, McCartney managed to squeeze his way out of appearing on the track, although that shouldn’t be surprising considering his negative remark about ‘Boy With The Blues’. Furthermore, the song is a rarity to most songs in Oasis’ catalogue because it was one of only a handful of efforts written by Liam rather than his brother Noel.

In truth, it’s one of the group’s poorer numbers, and there’s a reason why it didn’t end up appearing on Don’t Believe The Truth. After being cut, the plan was to include it on an EP, but the project was shelved. Eventually, it finally got a release when it was used as a filler track on Dig Out Your Soul.

Although a collaboration between Oasis and McCartney sounds like a dream on paper, ‘Boy With The Blues’ would have been an injustice that reflected poorly on both artists.