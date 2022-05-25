Nick Cave says fan condolences after his son's death "are a great source of comfort"









When the news broke earlier this month that Nick Cave’s son, Jethro Lazenby, passed away aged just 31, the world gushed with support for the Australian songwriter and his family. Cave asked for privacy as his family comes to terms with the loss, but he has now broken his silence.

Cave has posted a letter to his fans on his website The Red Hand Files to thank fans for their messages of support.

The page begins as it usually does, with a letter from a fan wanting to connect with their hero. “Dear Nick,” Teresa from Uralla, Australia, corresponded, “I have no question for you today. I just wanted to send my heartfelt condolences on the tragic loss of Jethro. All I can do is offer the collective love of all who read your letters. Much love to you and all your family.”

Cave responded candidly, “Dear Teresa, Thank you for your letter. Many others have written to me about Jethro, sending condolences and kind words. These letters are a great source of comfort and I’d like to thank all of you for your support … I’ll be back to The Red Hand Files in a few weeks. Love, Nick.”

Jethro was Cave’s son with Beau Lazenby, who was born in 1991. Jethro grew up with his mother in Melbourne, Australia, and he did not meet his father until he was around eight years old. A cause of death is yet to be made public.

In 2015, Cave lost his son Arthur after he fell from a cliff near Brighton. The tragedy inspired his last two Bad Seeds albums 2016’s Skeleton Tree and 2019’s Ghosteen.

