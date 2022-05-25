All Points East 2022: The Smile to join Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds









The Smile have been announced as a late addition to the line-up of London’s All Points East 2022.

The Radiohead side-project, which features Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Tom Skinner, will be taking to the stage at Victoria Park on August 28th ahead of a headline set by Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds. Other acts performing on that day include Michael Kiwanuka, Sleaford Mods, Aldous Harding, Anna Calvi, Japanese Breakfast and Jehnny Beth.

In total, the festival will be running for two weekends this summer and begins on August 19th before ending on the 28th. Gorillaz will top the bill on the inaugural night alongside IDLES, Self Esteem, and Pusha T. The following evening will include performances from The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk at Victoria Park for ‘Ape Presents: Field Day’.

All Points East returns for the August Bank Holiday weekend on August 24th with a Tame Impala headline set and shows from FKJ, Caroline Polachek, and Dry Cleaning. The National and Gorillaz will also headline Victoria Park before Nick Cave brings the event to a close.

In a statement, Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, previously said: “Last summer showed how much we missed All Points East, so it’s hugely exciting to not just launch 2022, but to be able to announce all 6 incredible headliners, and more artists across the two weekends, in one go.

“It’s also great to welcome back Field Day after the huge success of their All Points East Presents show last summer. All 6 event days and the midweek In The Neighbourhood community programme make 2022 the biggest All Points East to date.”

See the full line-up for the 28th below.

(Credit: Press)