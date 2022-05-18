Florence Welch tried to "embody" Nick Cave and Iggy Pop on her new album









When discussing her new album Dance Fever, Florence Welch has revealed that the likes of Nick Cave and Iggy Pop influenced her vocals across the new body of work.

It was during a conversation with her friend Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1 that she made the admission, claiming that she drew heavily on the work of Iggy Pop, Leonard Cohen and Nick Cave for the album’s lead single and opening track ‘King’.

“I was like, ‘I’ll never write a song again, I can’t do anything,’” Welch expressed about composing the track. “It came from a real conversation in a real kitchen, and then it went into this metaphysical archetypes world, and I think I was thinking about these male performers that I have idolized for so… I was thinking about Nick Cave, I was thinking about Leonard Cohen.”

She explained: “I was thinking about how, in some ways, although everyone undergoes huge changes, their physical bodies, especially moving through touring, have been allowed to remain unchanged… and they can commit their body entirely to the stage. These people that I had tried to follow in their exact footsteps, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t do that. I’m not going to be able to do that. I’m going to have to make choices.’”

Espousing the self-awareness we all know and love her for, Florence did caveat her comments by saying that she knows that she’s different from the male musicians she namechecked, but that didn’t stop them from influencing her.

“It’s so funny because in the singing, I’m trying to still embody them,” she said. “In the lower baritones, I’m trying to do a Leonard or a Nick, or an Iggy Pop was a really big reference, so it’s this, ‘I can do it.’ It’s this desperation of trying to hold onto this idea that I had about myself, all the while it is even being undercut by the song itself.”

