Watch Party Dozen’s new video for latest single ‘Macca The Mutt’ featuring Nick Cave









Party Dozen have accompanied their latest Nick Cave-featuring single ‘Macca The Mutt’ with an equally smashing music video, in a very literal sense.

A noise rock thunderstorm about a dog called Macca could only really come from one country at the moment. Thus, it seems fitting that the Aussie duo Party Dozen teamed up with the fellow who helped to inspire the next generation in pairing reverence with a sense of recklessness, Mr Nick Cave.

And now, it also seems fitting that the song has a video with a certain Mad Max-style anarchy to it as the band yield sledgehammers angrily in a graveyard of old cars.

The video was directed by the VERSUS creative directorial team of Tanya Babic & Jason Sukadana. It was shot at Northern Auto Wreckers where clearly the band had a smashing good time.

Party Dozen’s third record The Real Work is set for release via Temporary Residence on July 8th. It follows 2020’s Pray for Party Dozen outing where the title did a lot of the talking for the unreserved sound therein.

You can check out the wailing wall of sound that is ‘Macca the Mutt’, and the tension-releasing video below.

