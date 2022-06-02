Watch new clip from Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ ‘This Much I Know To Be True’ featuring Marianne Faithfull









A new preview clip has been released from Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ new film, This Much I Know To Be True, featuring Marrianne Faithful.

The new feature premiered at the theatres for one night only last month, and the new clip arrives alongside the announcement that This Much I Know To Be True will be available to watch on the MUBI streaming service from July 8th.

In the newly released clip, Marianne Faithful reads the poem Prayer Before Work by May Sarton before Cave and Ellis play through the Ghosteen track ‘Galleon Ship’.

The documentary film focuses on the creative relationship between Nick Cave and his longtime Bad Seeds bandmate Warren Ellis through the music of their most recent studio albums Ghosteen and CARNAGE.

In a recent interview with NME, Andrew Dominik, the esteemed director of This Much I Know To Be True, discussed how the film depicts how Nick Cave has developed a healthy and vital process for processing grief, saying that it presents “what Nick has learned over the past six years that he has to pass on to us”.

“Nick has survived and thrived,” Dominik said. “He’s been determined to take Arthur’s death in the most useful way that he can, and to be there for the other people. The Nick from One More Time With Feeling wouldn’t believe that the Nick from This Much I Know To Be True was possible. In that respect, this film is good for you.”

Dominik’s 2016 documentary One More Time With Feeling – a solemn portrayal of Cave and his wife Susie dealing with the loss of their teenage son Arthur while the Bad Seeds were completing their 16th album Skeleton Tree – is also set to arrive on MUBI on August 6th.

Since the completion of the new film, the sad news was announced last month that Cave had now lost two sons following the death of Jethro Lazenby. In the wake of the model and photographer’s death, Cave issued the statement: “With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away. We would be grateful for family privacy at this time.”

Watch the newly issued clip from This Much I Know To Be True below.