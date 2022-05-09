Nick Cave’s son, Jethro Lazenby, has died









It has been confirmed that Nick Cave’s son, Jethro Lazenby, has passed away.

The passing of the model and photographer – who was in his early 30s – was confirmed by Nick Cave in a statement that read: “With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away. We would be grateful for family privacy at this time.”

The tragic news comes only seven years on from the death of Cave’s other son, Arthur, who died at the age of 15 following a fall from a cliff in Brighton.

Cave is due to publish a new memoir Faith, Hope and Carnage based on 40 hours of interviews tackling grief with Sean O’Hagan, a longtime friend and journalist. During the conversation, Cave reflected on the tragic death of his son, Arthur.

Lazenby was recently in the headlines after he attacked his own mother, demanding that she bought cigarettes for him in a violent outburst during which he is said to have kneed her in the head.

The former model admitted to the attack on Beau Lazenby and was due to be sentenced for the assault later this month as the courts deliberated on his criminal history and how much his schizophrenia diagnosis affected his behaviour. Reports have stated that Lazenby was being held in a Melbourne prison until two days ago.

Lazenby is also said to have been involved with the law back in 2018 as he faced charges for a violent assault on his then-girlfriend.

Lazenby was born in Melbourne, Australia in 1991 and only learnt that Cave was his father in 1991.

As of yet, no cause of death has been revealed and details remain sparse beyond Cave’s statement confirming the matter. As soon as further updates come to the fore we will update this post.

This is a developing story…