MICHELLE share melancholic new single, ‘Expiration Date’

New York indie-pop collective MICHELLE have shared the third single from their upcoming sophomore record AFTER DINNER WE TALK DREAMS, the smooth and silky ‘EXPIRATION DATE’.

EVERYTHING ABOUT THIS BAND IS IN ALL CAPS, FROM THEIR NAME TO THEIR ALBUMS AND SONG TITLES. Alright, that’s enough of that. This kind of thing, both the all caps and all lowercase all the time schtick, always felt like trend-chasing to me. A very Billie Eilish thing to do, is it not?

Remember back in the late 2000s when a bunch of indie bands started using the letter V in their names instead of other letters? Yeah, this feels a bit like that. But hey, some of my favourite bands ever (Alvvays, Chvrches) and some artists I really like (Wavves, PVRIS) chased that trend, so it’s not always a bad thing. Plus, MICHELLE have some jams, so I won’t rag on them too much.

‘Expiration Date’ is another one of those jams. Right in the sweet spot between indie pop, R&B, and bedroom pop, ‘Expiration Date’ gets some awesomely soulful vocals into its trippy and synthetic arrangement. Grieving a relationship that isn’t long or this world, the band have as much fun as possible with a flame that already has one foot on the train. The results are funky, catchy, and supremely chill, which are all the necessary ingredients for a jam.

Do you know what else were jams? The band’s previous two singles, ‘Syncopate’ and ‘Mess U Made’ (I’m declining to hit caps lock for every song title in this article). ‘Syncopate’ is the strangest of all things: a song that actually leaves before you’re ready for it to be done. At under two minutes, it gets in and gets its hooks in you before vanishing. ‘Mess U Made’ is a little jazzier with its augmented chords, and so far all three singles sound like what Silk Sonic were going for if they weren’t so obsessed with the ’70s aesthetic.

That’s to say that it’s all good stuff, and hopefully, AFTER DINNER WE TALK DREAMS’ other 11 tracks retain this level of top-shelf R&B. Check out the visualiser for ‘Expiration Date’, plus the tracklisting for AFTER DINNER WE TALK DREAMS, down below.

AFTER DINNER WE TALK DREAMS is set for a January 28th release.

‘AFTER DINNER WE TALK DREAMS’ Tracklisting:

‘MESS U MADE’ ‘EXPIRATION DATE’ ‘POSE’ ‘SYNCOPATE’ ‘NO SIGNAL’ ‘TALKING TO MYSELF’ ’50/50′ ‘LOOKING GLASS’ ‘END OF THE WORLD’ ‘FIRE ESCAPE’ ‘HAZARDS’ ‘LAYLA IN THE CLOSET’ ‘SPACED OUT, PHASED OUT’ ‘MY FRIENDS’