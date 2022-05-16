Margot Robbie could lead the new 'Pirates of the Caribbean' film









The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise was adapted from a Disney theme park, and starred Johnny Depp. Depp was in the lead role for the first five entries, although it’s unlikely that he will star in the sixth entry, in response to the Heard vs Depp case. A script was announced in June 2020 that was supposed to star Margot Robbie, although reports have been pencil thin recently, partially in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, and partially due to the producer’s desire to write a completely different kind of script.

Now, however, The Sunday Times caught up with producer Jerry Bruckheimer to discuss his new film Top Gun: Maverick, a movie that opened the capsule for nostalgia. Invariably, he was asked about the Pirates of The Caribbean spin-off starring Margot Robbie. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie,” Bruckheimer replied. He then went on to say, “We are developing two Pirates scripts — one with her, one without.”

Although the producer didn’t say it out loud, he might be developing a script starring Depp, should the trial come to a more positive conclusion. Celebrities and artists have come out in support of the actor during this trial – Paul McCartney used a video of the actor as he sang ‘My Valentine’ onstage in Seattle.

While performing ‘My Valentine’, McCartney played alongside a clip of Depp at a time of such controversy, suggesting that the Beatle was showing how much he values Depp as a friend, through the medium of a song lit by background video.

In other Robbie related news, the actor will play the title role in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming live-action Barbie movie. Gerwig will act as co-writer and co-producer and will star Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell and America Ferrera. The film is scheduled for a 2023 release and will showcase Robbie’s abilities as an actor.

If she lands the gig with Pirates of The Caribbean, this won’t be her first franchise, as she has featured as Harley Quinn in two Suicide Squad entries, as well as a starring turn in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).