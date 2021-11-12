Jared Leto denies sending ‘Suicide Squad’ cast used condoms









Has method acting gone too far? Quite possibly. From the intense antics of Robert De Niro in the films of the 1980s to Daniel Day Lewis’ total absorption of his characters in contemporary cinema, it seems as though ‘going method’ is the coolest trend in Hollywood. One of the most infamous cases of method acting was when Jared Leto reportedly sent condoms among an assortment of other horrible tricks to his co-stars of Suicide Squad in 2016.

Making headlines for his apparent insane dedication to his iconic character of the Joker, Batman’s arch-nemesis, actors like Margot Robbie and Will Smith claimed they were sent condoms, anal beads and more from Leto. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, however, Jared Leto now denies these allegations, stating “there were no used condoms” or, in fact, any other strange items gifted to co-stars.

Continuing, the actor added” “99.9% of what people read is bullshit…Any of the very few gifts that were ever given were given with a spirit of fun and adventure and received with laughter, fun and adventure”.

Indeed, the reported gift of anal beads would certainly be ‘adventurous’, though according to the actor, “The only gifts I ever gave Margot were cupcakes. I think I gave her a mouse, and some of the other guys got gifts that you’d get as a joke at a party”.

Explaining why he sent out gifts at all to his co-stars, Jared Leto clarified, “I’m playing a guy called the Joker, it’s OK to play some jokes. Nothing ever crossed any lines, and it’s not up to other people on the internet to create those lines”.

Concluding, the actor finally stated, “I’m an artist at the end of the day. If I do something risky and you don’t like it, basically, you can kiss my ass”.