Margot Robbie names her favourite Sharon Tate movie









Described by legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese as “stunning”, Margot Robbie has established herself as one of the top acting talents in her highly competitive field. Known for her fantastic performances in recent gems such as The Wolf of Wall Street and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Robbie has displayed a meteoric trajectory paved with increasingly lucrative opportunities.

Her recent high-profile project came in 2019 when Quentin Tarantino decided to conduct a revisionist treatment of the Manson murders. Robbie was brilliant as Sharon Tate, one of the original victims of the real event who was stabbed multiple times despite being 8½ months pregnant at the time of the vicious attack.

While discussing the film, Robbie revealed that a lot of the ideas were cut out during the selective production process and there’s much more to be discovered in the director’s cut. She elaborated: “There’s a 20-hour cut of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood… there’s so much more that you didn’t get to see, that we shot that was amazing, and for a million reasons obviously, can’t make the cut.”

In order to deliver a convincing performance, Robbie researched a lot about Sharon Tate and ended up watching many of her films for the role. In the process, she discovered the nuances of Tate’s acting work but one particular film stands out to her. It was J. Lee Thompson’s 1966 cult classic Eye of the Devil, a fascinating horror film based on a novel by Robin Estridge.

“She was so good in it,” Robbie said. “Funnily enough, when I spoke to Debra Tate she said the same thing. She’s like, ‘No, that’s my favourite performance of Sharon’s.’ She was so assured, and it’s strange because it was her first movie and she seemed very assured in her acting choices. It was a good character for her.”

Adding, “I love watching her in Valley Of The Dolls and her playing Malibu, all that kind of stuff is fun. But I think those characters are more people projected onto Sharon as opposed to what she was really capable of. Eye Of The Devil showcased what she was actually capable of, and which I think if she had had more time in this industry she would’ve circled back to those kind of roles.”

