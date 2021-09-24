The actor Martin Scorsese said will "astonish us forever"







New Hollywood genius Martin Scorsese is a towering figure in the world of cinema. Although he has been relentlessly criticised by Marvel fans for his comments on superhero movies, nobody can deny the fact that Scorsese’s extensive knowledge of cinematic history and his mastery over the cinematic medium is something to be revered.

Usually, it is the actors who are thrilled to work alongside Martin Scorsese including ones at the very top of their field like Leonardo DiCaprio, who worked with Scorsese on The Wolf of Wall Street and showered him with praise. According to DiCaprio, it was Scorsese who taught him what it means to be absolutely in love with films.

While reflecting on his experiences with Scorsese, DiCaprio said: “As a young actor standing beside him during the creative process of making a movie, I discovered that just like a painting, a sculpture, music or theatre, film was just as essential, relevant, as a matter of fact, the most integral art form of our time. I felt I could truly own the term artist by working alongside him.”

Scorsese also reciprocated and praised his entire cast, with special emphasis on one particular member who actually dazzled him. It was none other than Margot Robbie, DiCaprio’s co-star who featured in The Wolf of Wall Street as his wife. Scorsese compared Robbie to some of the all-time greats, insisting that she deserves to be mentioned alongside the likes of Joan Crawford and Carole Lombard.

The filmmaker said: “Like no one else—that’s what Margot Robbie’s like. You’re asked this question a lot about actors—’What’s she like?’—and I’ve never been able to give an answer I’m happy with. With Margot, you can recall some classic precedents: the comedic genius of Carole Lombard, for her all-bets-off feistiness; Joan Crawford, for her grounded, hardscrabble toughness; Ida Lupino, for her emotional daring.”

Adding, “Margot has all this in addition to a unique audacity that surprises and challenges and just burns like a brand into every character she plays. She clinched her part in The Wolf of Wall Street during our first meeting—by hauling off and giving Leonardo DiCaprio a thunderclap of a slap on the face, an improvisation that stunned us all.”

Even after having sung such high praise, Scorsese wasn’t satisfied and felt that the actress deserved much more credit. He declared that his comments were criminally inadequate: “This is not a complete answer to the perennial question, but it’s a start. Margot is stunning in all she is and all she does, and she will astonish us forever.”

