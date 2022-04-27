New image of Margot Robbie in the 'Barbie' movie by Greta Gerwig









In any other scenario, if one heard news of the release of the first image for the brand new Barbie movie, it would be met with sheer apathy, but look closer and you’ll realise this pink cinematic spectacle will be one for the history books.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, with a script co-written by herself and indie filmmaker Noah Baumbach, the new Barbie movie stars Margot Robbie in the titular role, whilst Ryan Gosling will be strutting into the scene as her lover, Ken.

Speaking in an interview with British Vogue late last year, Margot Robbie stated, “People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ’Oh, well, maybe I don’t”.

The new movie continues the current Hollywood trend of turning toys into movies, with the trend arguably starting way back in 2007 with the release of Transformers by Michael Bay. More recently, directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller subverted audience expectations with The Lego Movie in 2014, giving an international toy company, comedy and soul, whilst J.J. Abrams has recently been attached as the producer of the new Hot Wheels movie.

Currently in production in London, early reports suggest that the film features an abundant amount of pink, with actual plot details remaining thin on the ground. In reference to the plot, however, with Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach attached we can expect an entirely different take on the traditional stereotypical female icon.

The film will be Gerwig’s first directorial project since her acclaimed Academy Award-winning Little Women in 2019, starring Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh, and will be the third film she has co-written alongside Baumbach following Frances Ha and Mistress America.