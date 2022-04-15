Emma Watson names her favourite films of all time









Back in 2001, three actors from totally unknown beginnings took to life in front of the camera, making movie magic with the highly popular Harry Potter series that ran for ten years, coming to a close in 2011. Stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson later emerged into the movie industry with a brand new sense of fame, becoming major contenders in Hollywood showbiz.

Whilst Grint settled for smaller roles in British television, both Radcliffe and Watson have since become popular Hollywood identities, with the latter seizing the cultural limelight.

Though she remains one of the most iconic stars in all of modern Hollywood, Watson hasn’t actually appeared in that many films outside of the fantastical wizarding series. In fact, her appearance in the 2011 film My Week with Marilyn was the actor’s first major live-action release following the franchise, starring alongside the likes of Michelle Williams, Eddie Redmayne and Kenneth Branagh.

Later, she would go on to bigger and better films, seizing a cameo role in the blockbuster comedy This is the End in 2013 with James Franco and Seth Rogen, before reaching commercial popularity once more with Disney’s Beauty and the Beast in 2017.

Though she certainly found great success before 2019, the release of Greta Gerwig’s Little Women the very same year certainly bolstered her status, with the film becoming a major awards contender. Starring as Meg March, one of four young women striving for greatness, Watson excels along with the supporting cast of Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep.

Having culminated an impressive resume, Watson has earned her status as one of the most adored modern actors, and even revealed to fans in a 2013 interview with Elle, her favourite films of all time.

Revealing her first pick Watson announced, “Amélie with Audrey Tautou,” choosing the adored French love story by director Jean-Pierre Jeunet that changed the way independent national cinema was produced. As one of the most influential French films of all time, Amélie has had a profound effect on European cinema, nominated for five Academy Awards whilst being placed at number 100 on the IMDB list of the top 250 films of all time.

Emma Watson’s second pick for her favourite film goes to Giant starring Elizabeth Taylor and James Dean, with the film taking place in the wild west following an epic story that takes place between a cattle rancher and his family. A pertinent classic upon its release, Giant was made all the more significant thanks to its impressive cast that included Carroll Baker, Rock Hudson and Dennis Hopper alongside Taylor and Dean.

Take a look at the trailer for the French classic, Amélie, below.