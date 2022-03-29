Seth Rogen joins Aziz Ansari’s debut comedy movie









Hollywood comedy movies have been few and far between in recent years, though comedian, writer and producer Aziz Ansari is looking to change this with his directorial debut Being Mortal, starring a whole host of Hollywood talent.

Writer of Master of None and Human Giant, Ansari is set to pen the script for and star in his brand new film alongside the Groundhog Day icon Bill Murray, who most recently appeared in the reboot of his influential series in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The duo will be joined by the modern comedy aficionado Seth Rogen who is coming off the back of his role in the Hulu series Pam & Tommy with Sebastian Stan and Lily James.

Aziz Ansari’s new film is an adaptation of Atul Gawande’s award-winning non-fiction book Being Mortal: Medicine & What Matters In The End, a somewhat subdued comedy that focuses on how life changes in the face of old age and serious illness. Expected to diverge a little from the source material, further details are currently being kept on lock, in addition to who else will feature in the new comedy-drama.

While we’ll have to wait until 2023 to be treated to Ansari’s new flick, the voice of the actor is being lent to Bob’s Burgers: The Movie, released on May 27th.

An official synopsis for the brand new film was released by Disney and reads, “The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer”.

Continuing, it adds, “While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong”.