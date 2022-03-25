Bill Murray releases new NFT collection









If you still haven’t deciphered the strange world of NFTs, don’t worry, as no one truly understands the peculiar practice that is pervading the capitalist world like a fad with none of the addictive zest.

Now, with the release of the ‘Official Bill Murray NFT 1000’, fans of the American actor can own their own slice of the icon in the form of photos, anecdotes and more that will be released in partnership with the photo and streaming company theCHIVE.

Originally pitching the idea to Bill Murray back in 2016, the Chive Media Group co-founder John Resig recalled speaking to the actor about the various private birthday parties, weddings and sports games he’d crashed over the years, resulting in countless memorable photographs. “I like them just fine, I was even present for a few… But there are more stories out there, better stories,” Murray recently stated, only deciding to release them as a collection now as “the timing has never been right”.

Releasing 1000 NFT tokens that will each feature a photo and a story behind the particular image, written by Murray himself. Whilst only 1000 are being released online, a lottery to win just one of the NFT’s is now open online.

Teasing the release of the 1000 NFT’s, Resig shared just one of them in a post on Instagram that shows the actor with his Blackberry Classic and its broken ‘M’ key. “This is Bill Murray’s phone,” the caption reads, “It appears to be an 8 year old Blackberry Classic. He’s nicknamed the relic, “Bill Urry” Why? The “M” key doesn’t work. If you’ve received a text from Bill in the last 5 years, the M’s are omitted and I kinda’ love him for it”.

The influential American star of Ghostbusters, Groundhog Day and The Grand Budapest Hotel is also set to step foot into the Marvel Cinematic Universe next year in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.