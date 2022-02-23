Bill Murray will star in Aziz Ansari's directorial debut









Aziz Ansari has established himself as a prominent comedian through his work on popular shows such as Parks and Recreation as well as his Netflix series Master of None. Now, Ansari is set to make the jump to cinema as a director after the latest reports confirmed that the comedian is currently working on his directorial debut.

While the project is still without a title, it has been reported that Ansari’s debut feature will be based on Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End by Atul Gawande. Most details are ambiguous at this point but it has also been confirmed that Ansari will star in the project himself alongside none other than Bill Murray.

The book actually nabbed the number one spot on the New York Times bestseller list and has become extremely popular. Although Ansari hasn’t spoken about what the screenplay will focus on, it is hard to imagine that some of the central themes of the book will be edited out – especially its explorations of medicine and human mortality.

“Aziz Ansari is an incredible talent and, with this script, he brings a singular combination of insightful humour and pathos,” Searchlight Presidents David Greenroom and Matthew Greenfield said in a joint statement about the new film. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with him on his feature directorial debut which is long overdue, and of course working with the genius Bill Murray once again.”

In a recent interview, Ansari also claimed that he was satisfied with his career and already had a goal in mind: “If I can just kind of keep getting to do stand-up every now and then, and put out specials and do tours, and then in between that, work on writing and directing projects that I’m passionate about, whether they’re films or other seasons of Master of None or whatever, that would be a dream for me.”

