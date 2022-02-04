Bill Murray responds to comparisons between 'Groundhog Day' and the pandemic









Bill Murray has starred in several iconic productions over the course of his career, collaborating with filmmakers such as Wes Anderson, Jim Jarmusch and Sofia Coppola among others. One of his finest performances came in the popular 1993 rom-com Groundhog Day, a film that inspired many imitators in the years that followed.

Murray was cast in the role of a local weatherman in Pennsylvania who leads a bitter life and only has contempt for the people around him. However, everything changes when he is subjected to an unprecedented phenomenon which leaves him completely baffled and forces him to see things with a new perspective.

That phenomenon is the horror of living the same day over and over again, an event that makes him deal with questions about human mortality and pushes him towards empathy. What attracted Murray to the part was the story’s central idea of trying over and over again to be a better person which he found very beautiful.

When the pandemic hit and the lockdowns started, many people compared the film to what they were experiencing. Recently, Murray responded to that claim in an interview: “I feel that. I hear that from people—that they can’t believe that this day goes on over and over again and it’s the same day where you’re left to your own devices to create life out of limited conditions. It’s probably good? Some good has come out of Covid.”

Adding, “It’s made people more self-reliant, and made them be able to cook, and walk, and exercise, and play music, and read, do something for other people in some way—even if they have to be confined to their own homes. It’s an unusual condition that we’ve been given to work with, and in the moments you can grab it, take it, and work with it, it’s great.”

While supporting his thesis, Murray compared the current scenario to the struggles that the “Greatest Generation” had to endure. He claimed that the pandemic has brought out humanity’s desire to survive just like it happened back then: “It revealed this gumption in people to survive, and I think that’s what’s coming out of this thing, too.”