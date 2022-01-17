Bill Murray covers Tom Waits song ‘The Piano Has Been Drinking’









A new clip showing Bill Murray performing Tom Waits song ‘The Piano Has Been Drinking’ – the full title of which is ‘The Piano Has Been Drinking (Not Me) (An Evening with Pete King)’ – has been unveiled. The video comes ahead of the release of the American actor and comedian’s new concert film.

Filmed back in June 2018 at the Acropolis in Athens, Greece, New Worlds: The Cradle Of Civilization has been described as “a one of a kind performance from one of the most singular actors in history”. The concert sees Murray join forces with some of the world’s most esteemed classical musicians, including cellist Jan Vogler, violinist Mira Wang and pianist Vanessa Perez. Together they deliver a stunning performance combining jazz, classical, rock, and even poetry.

Director Andrew Muscat captured the concert footage during the finale of the world tour Murray and his musical collaborators embarked upon following the release of their 2017 album New Worlds, which saw them perform at a number of work-class venues, including London’s Royal Festival Hall.

As well as his cover of Tom Waits, Murray and the gang also offered up renditions of Van Morrison, George Gershwin and Leonard Bernstein, which featured alongside performances of classical pieces by J.S Bach and Schubert. Describing his experience of performing with the likes of Jan Vogler, Murray said: “I rode the perfect wave of three wondrous musicians.”

Vogler went on to add: “‘New Worlds’ became a fantastic artistic journey, that was born out of my friendship with Bill. I will always treasure our ‘New Worlds’ Tour as one of the most exciting adventures in my life.”

New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization will hit cinemas on February 2nd, 2022. If that day rings a bell it’s because it has a strong association with one of Murray’s greatest films. February 2nd, as it happens, is also Groundhog Day. You can bag your tickets here.