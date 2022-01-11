Watch the new trailer for 'The Bob's Burgers Movie'









Movie versions of popular cartoons were commonplace in the ‘90s and early 2000s, with the likes of South Park, The Simpsons and Family Guy each receiving feature-length versions of their own valuable TV series. These days, such extended adaptations are rarer, with the likes of Rick and Morty, Archer and Big Mouth sticking to their respective existences on the small screen. That is aside from the recent announcement of the Bob’s Burgers Movie, the first major adult cartoon to branch out into the area of feature films.

Announced back in 2017, the film was initially due to hit cinemas in July 2020, though the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic forced the release of the film back to April 9th, 2021, only to pull the film from the calendar due to the continued issue of the virus. Finally due to hit cinema’s across the country on May 27th, 2022, the film has been described as a “musical comedy-mystery-adventure”, by its official synopsis.

The brand new trailer for the film takes us back to a bygone era too, with the whole advertisement feeling like a ‘90s time capsule as it flirts with live-action in a self-aware tone only Bob’s Burgers could pull off. With each and every family member of the Belcher family returning for this big-screen adventure, including close friends such as Teddy, Mr. Frond and Ollie, the show’s creator Loren Bouchard promised back in 2017 that the new film would “scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had”.

An official synopsis for the brand new film was released by Disney and reads, “The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer”.

Continuing, it adds, “While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong”.

Check out the trailer for the brand new film, below.