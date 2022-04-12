Will Ferrell to work with Greta Gerwig on 'Barbie'









Will Ferrell, the star of such comedies as Stepbrothers and Get Hard, is reportedly going to appear in the upcoming live-action Barbie movie and will act across from such luminaries as Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie. Gerwig will direct the film, and although it’s still too early to confirm, it’s believed that Ferrell will play a nefarious CEO in the movie. Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey and America Ferrera have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

What has been confirmed is Gerwig’s involvement, who wrote the screenplay with Marriage Story‘s Noah Baumbach. She will also act as co-producer with David Heyman. Gerwig was nominated for an Academy Award for her work on Little Women and won the trophy for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 25th Critics’ Choice Awards.

The film is currently being marketed under the working title of Barbie and is expected to arrive in cinemas in 2023. It will be Gerwig’s fourth feature as a director and demonstrates her rise as a creative voice in Hollywood.

Ferrell’s most recent feature was 2020’s Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, which was distributed by Netflix, and featured former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan in a supporting role. Ferrell is going to appear in Spirited, a contemporary take on A Christmas Carol, starring Paul Rudd as Ebeneezer Scrooge.

Octavia Spencer, Sunita Mani and Patrick Page will fill out the remaining roles, but it remains to be seen what Ferrell will play. Ferrell and Rudd have worked together in the past, most notably on the probing drama The Shrink Next Door. “There’d be days where we’d start with something lighthearted and then the second half of the day was Paul and I really getting into an intense, emotional scene,” Ferrell recalled. “To shift in those ways was really challenging.”