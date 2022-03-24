Let's Eat Grandma drop new single 'Levitation'









Let's Eat Grandma - 'Levitation' 7.5

British electronic pop duo Let’s Eat Grandma have returned with a brand new single, the dancefloor-ready ‘Levitation’.

Featuring bloopy synths, tumbling beats, and a monster chorus hook, ‘Levitation’ is a pure state of elation, reflecting everything from old-school disco to modern hyper-pop. The ending keyboard solo is just the icing on top of the synth-pop cake, wrapping the entire song in a wonderfully warm synthetic cacoon.

“It’s about feeling all over the place, escaping to your imagination and being in a disorientating and surreal mental state, which can be both scary and elevating somehow – everything feels more creative and things look brighter,” singer Rosa Walton says.

“You’re with someone you’re close to, trying to reach out and connect to them, and even though you’re both struggling, you’re able to find comfort in one another, and have an absurdly funny yet meaningful time together,” she continues. “You begin to see some hope in your future again after a time when you’d started to lose sight of that.”

‘Levitation’ is the latest preview of the duo’s upcoming third LP Two Ribbons. We’ve had a couple of previews of the album so far, with the singles ‘Happy New Year’, ‘Hall of Mirrors’, and ‘Two Ribbons’ already having dropped. The album might have seen a recent delay, but the release date will still be coming up quite soon, so I wouldn’t be surprised if this is the final preview we get from the new LP.

Check out the video for ‘Levitation’ down below. Two Ribbons is set for an April 29th release.