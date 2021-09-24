Let's Eat Grandma return with new single 'Hall of Mirrors'







British art poppers Let’s Eat Grandma have returned with a brand new single, ‘Hall of Mirrors’.

“I wanted to use the setting of a fairground at night to describe the dizziness, intensity and excitement of being with a woman I had strong feelings for, and the hall of mirrors as a metaphor for discovering and exploring parts of myself that I was bringing to life,” band member Rosa Walton explained.

“In some ways it’s reflective and almost secretive, journeying through confusing and difficult emotions, but I also wanted Hall of Mirrors to be a euphoric song that conveys clarity, confidence, and ultimately joy.”

It’s taken quite a while for the indie duo to return with new music, with the band’s last work being 2018’s I’m All Ears. The group found acclaim and success with their first LP I, Gemini back in 2016.

It’s uncertain what caused the three-year gap in recording and releasing music, but Walton put out a solo cut, ‘I Really Want to Stay at Your House’, as part of the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack last year. The band previously cancelled their 2019 after the death of Jenny Hollingworth’s boyfriend, Billy Clayton. The band have been off the road and out of the studio since, but ‘Hall of Mirrors’ represents a welcome return.

Check out the video for ‘Hall of Mirrors’ down below.

