Let's Eat Grandma delay album release









Pop duo Let’s Eat Grandma have pushed back the release of their new album, citing global vinyl delays. The Norwich group, made up of Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth, announced back in November that they’re releasing their third album, Two Ribbons, on April 8th.

However, due to problems down the supply chain, the album is now set for release on April 29th. Taking to Twitter to break the news, the pair wrote: “Really sorry to announce that due to ongoing global vinyl delays we’ve had to move our album release date back to 29th April 2022. We’ve been signing CDs in the meantime.”

However, to sate fans’ appetite for their groovy pop hooks, the pair revealed that more new music is “coming soon”. You can pre-order the album here. In January, the band released the latest single from Two Ribbons, the synth-heavy opener, ‘Happy New Year’.

“I wrote ‘Happy New Year‘ after a breakdown between us that lasted for a long period of time, to communicate to her how important she is to me and how our bond and care for each other goes much deeper than this difficult time,” Walton explained. “I used the setting of New Year as both an opportunity for reflection, looking back nostalgically through childhood memories that we shared, and to represent the beginning of a fresh chapter for us.”

“I’d been struggling to come to terms with the fact that our relationship had changed, but as the song and time progresses I come to accept that it couldn’t stay the way it was when we were kids forever, and start to view it as a positive thing — because now we have been able to grow into our own individual selves.”

Reviewing ‘Happy New Year’ Far Out‘s Tyler Golsen said: “Despite the group’s upcoming album Two Ribbons being indicative of a more individualistic mindset, with performance and songwriting credits being divided between the two members for the first time, ‘Happy New Year’ is a clear sign that the duo’s partnership is as strong as it’s ever been.”

Two Ribbons tracklist:

‘Happy New Year’ ‘Levitation’ ‘Watching You Go’ ‘Hall of Mirrors’ ‘Insect Loop’ ‘Half Light’ ‘Sunday’ ‘In The Cemetery’ ‘Strange Conversations’ ‘Two Ribbons’

