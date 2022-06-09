King Princess shares two new tracks from upcoming album









King Princess (Mikaela Straus) has shared two new tracks from her upcoming second album. Listen to ‘Cursed’ and ‘Too Bad’ below.

The follow-up to Straus’ 2019 debut album Cheap Queen was announced earlier this year alongside ‘For My Friends’, which follows recent singles ‘House Burn Down’ and ‘Pain’.

Straus has returned with two new tracks ahead of the new album, which is expected to arrive on July 29th. The new album was created in collaboration with the likes of Mark Ronson, Ethan Gruska, Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner, and Tobias Jesso Jr, promising to one-up the artistic diversity of her debut LP.

Sharing a lengthy statement alongside the two new songs, Straus said: “I’ve only ever written about heartbreak. It felt easier to talk about myself through other people. To write about situations that caused me pain, and to use them to justify my own anxieties and depression”.

“It finally reached a point where I had to turn the barrel on myself. I’m silly, I’m anxious, I’m sad, I’m sexy. I didn’t want to be scared to talk about those things anymore. The infinite dichotomy of things that make me up. I’m not a girl, not quite a boy, a lesbian, but also gay as the day is long.”

Straus added: “I’m not one thing. I’m not sure I like myself, but I’m figuring it out. ‘Hold On Baby‘ is a search for a new heartbreak. It’s a love letter to my girlfriend. It’s a firm read of myself. And it’s a reminder of the totems in my life that give me hope; my dog who is my fiercest companion and the owl that represents my grandparents.

“I want this album to give you all some strength in accepting ourselves; as chaotic as we can be. It’s not easy being alive and I feel indebted to you all for providing me air to breathe in this insane world. That’s what King Princess has always been about at its core. Making a home for us to feel safe and weird and messy and imperfect. You are not alone in your feelings. I bet you I feel and have felt the same. This album is for anyone who needs a sanctuary to be vulnerable. I’m here with you, and I love you.”

Later this year, Straus is set to support Florence + The Machine on their five-date tour of Australia and New Zealand, taking their upcoming Dance Fever album to Australasian fans in early 2023. These dates will be followed by an extensive tour of North America as she supports the likes of Florence + The Machine, Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast and Wet Leg during their stints in the States.

Listen to ‘Cursed’ and ‘Too Bad’ below.